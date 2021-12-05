2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is $0.12. 2U posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWOU. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,361,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in 2U during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,947,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in 2U by 91.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,389,000 after buying an additional 475,339 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in 2U by 5,841.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after buying an additional 380,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in 2U during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,733,000.

Shares of TWOU stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,382,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,191. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.80. 2U has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

