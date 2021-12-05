$3.76 Million in Sales Expected for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) will report $3.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $34.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 89.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $18.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.70 million to $19.23 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $54.36 million, with estimates ranging from $53.62 million to $55.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.86% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on OSMT. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSMT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,930,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 691,486 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 53,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSMT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.08. 676,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,640. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

