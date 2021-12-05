3,012 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,107,048,000 after acquiring an additional 71,358 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,153,524,000 after acquiring an additional 370,933 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,579,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,176,000 after acquiring an additional 74,252 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,114,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,477 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,182,000 after purchasing an additional 45,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $207.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a PEG ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.21 and a 1-year high of $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 109.92%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

