$31.99 Million in Sales Expected for Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will report $31.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $32.37 million. Venus Concept reported sales of $25.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full-year sales of $104.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.60 million to $105.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $127.18 million, with estimates ranging from $125.70 million to $128.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 74.67% and a negative net margin of 32.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VERO. Zacks Investment Research cut Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of VERO stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $1.21. 209,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,649. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Venus Concept has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.44.

In other Venus Concept news, CEO Domenic Serafino purchased 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $99,460. Insiders own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 764.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 376,734 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 485.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 397,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 329,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 262.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 337,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 244,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 733,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 235,047 shares in the last quarter. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

