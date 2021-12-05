36,367 Shares in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 36,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,089,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 202.1% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after acquiring an additional 237,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,585,000 after acquiring an additional 93,522 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.44. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65.

