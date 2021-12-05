36,367 Shares in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2021

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 36,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,089,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 202.1% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after acquiring an additional 237,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,585,000 after acquiring an additional 93,522 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,118,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.44. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.