3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Update

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the October 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

TGOPF stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.07. 3i Group has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

