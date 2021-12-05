3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Update

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the October 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
TGOPF stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.07. 3i Group has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $19.97.
About 3i Group
