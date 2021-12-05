$4.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will announce sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.13 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported sales of $4.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $16.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.91 billion to $16.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.05 billion to $16.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 52.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 156,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,793,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after buying an additional 32,617 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 48.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after buying an additional 301,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.6% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,284,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,317,000 after buying an additional 1,494,519 shares in the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.05 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $13.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

