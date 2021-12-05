$406.75 Million in Sales Expected for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to report sales of $406.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $422.25 million and the lowest is $379.00 million. Genmab A/S posted sales of $327.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

GMAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMAB stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.16. 338,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,570. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.53. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

