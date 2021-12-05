44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $357.84 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $408.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.33. The company has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, November 1st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

