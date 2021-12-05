44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 677 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.7% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 24.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $160.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.09. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.10 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PPG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.33.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

