4,679 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $407.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $368.51 and its 200 day moving average is $338.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $416.56. The company has a market capitalization of $425.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

