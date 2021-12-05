$49.39 Million in Sales Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to report $49.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.30 million to $50.00 million. Brigham Minerals posted sales of $23.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year sales of $162.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $161.80 million to $163.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $203.05 million, with estimates ranging from $193.15 million to $221.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $41.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MNRL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $523,715.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $365,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,224 shares of company stock worth $2,083,964 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 226,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 428.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 56,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MNRL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.12. The company had a trading volume of 649,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,629. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.26. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -182.89 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,454.41%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

