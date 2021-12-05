$503.38 Million in Sales Expected for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will report sales of $503.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $479.36 million to $520.00 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $485.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.98 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SJI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.63.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.64. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 142.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

