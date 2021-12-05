512 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $293,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 43,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $103.26 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $83.41 and a 12-month high of $108.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

