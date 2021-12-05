5,390 Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Bought by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,461,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 723,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,039,000 after buying an additional 212,307 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 344,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 74,381 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $865,000.

IYE opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $32.58.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

