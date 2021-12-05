$655.86 Million in Sales Expected for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will announce $655.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $655.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $656.23 million. Nu Skin Enterprises reported sales of $748.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

NUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

NUS stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,893,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,516,000 after buying an additional 46,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,701,000 after buying an additional 416,378 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,450,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,638,000 after buying an additional 264,454 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,770,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,130,000 after buying an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,799,000 after buying an additional 269,360 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex.

