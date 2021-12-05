$671.29 Million in Sales Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will announce sales of $671.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $667.30 million and the highest is $675.27 million. FTI Consulting posted sales of $626.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $702.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS.

NYSE FCN traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.13. 134,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.39. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $103.44 and a 52 week high of $154.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.5% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 3.0% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in FTI Consulting by 83.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in FTI Consulting by 39.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

