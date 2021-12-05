829 Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Bought by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $225,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 80.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $440,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $958,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

Shares of APD opened at $288.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

