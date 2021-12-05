$88.36 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will report sales of $88.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.54 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $91.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $361.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $357.10 million to $368.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $352.29 million, with estimates ranging from $341.55 million to $360.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $87.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

EGBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 117.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 19,491 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGBN traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $56.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.87. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $61.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.