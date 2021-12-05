$88.36 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will report sales of $88.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $86.54 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $91.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $361.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $357.10 million to $368.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $352.29 million, with estimates ranging from $341.55 million to $360.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $87.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

EGBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 408,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 17.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 117.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 19,491 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 24,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGBN traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $56.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.87. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $61.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

