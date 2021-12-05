88,957 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 88,957 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In related news, Director Subra Suresh sold 10,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $373,238.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 250,459 shares of company stock worth $7,858,198 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HPQ opened at $37.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.81. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.