88mph Price Tops $27.84 on Exchanges (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. 88mph has a market cap of $11.24 million and approximately $185,702.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 88mph has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One 88mph coin can now be purchased for $27.84 or 0.00056755 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00039190 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.08 or 0.00228472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007518 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph (MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 418,837 coins and its circulating supply is 403,747 coins. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

