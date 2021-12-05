$9.09 Billion in Sales Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will report $9.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.21 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $4.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $29.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.47 billion to $29.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $42.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.78 billion to $45.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.54) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 150.6% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 70,946 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 42,632 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 74.4% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth approximately $407,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,025,438 shares of the airline’s stock worth $21,750,000 after buying an additional 26,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $244,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,793,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,265,464. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.74. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

