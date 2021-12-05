$9.09 Billion in Sales Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will report $9.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.02 billion to $9.21 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $4.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $29.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.47 billion to $29.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $42.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.78 billion to $45.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.54) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 150.6% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 70,946 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 42,632 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 74.4% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth approximately $407,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,025,438 shares of the airline’s stock worth $21,750,000 after buying an additional 26,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $244,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,793,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,265,464. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.74. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.