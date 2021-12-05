$92.96 Million in Sales Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will report sales of $92.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.80 million. Agree Realty posted sales of $71.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $341.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $335.53 million to $344.71 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $418.37 million, with estimates ranging from $352.23 million to $449.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on ADC shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.41.

NYSE ADC traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.85. The company had a trading volume of 366,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,022. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.27 and its 200-day moving average is $71.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 154.55%.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 20,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,373,090.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 30,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,458. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 66.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 15.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,008,000 after buying an additional 65,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

