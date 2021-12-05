969 Shares in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECHO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ECHO shares. Stephens downgraded Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barrington Research downgraded Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

ECHO stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $48.36.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.07 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

