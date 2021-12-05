Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aadi Bioscience Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Aadi Bioscience Inc., formerly known as Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in LOS ANGELES. “

AADI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aadi Bioscience has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.80.

Aadi Bioscience stock opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $403.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.49. Aadi Bioscience has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $49.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AADI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 107,136 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Aadi Bioscience by 500.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Aadi Bioscience by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 40,661 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

