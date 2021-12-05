abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Trading Up 0.1%

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)’s share price was up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.95 and last traded at $26.59. Approximately 173,822 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 139,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.57.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 3,389.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 59,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 57,629 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 419.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 663,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $627,000.

