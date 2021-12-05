Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) versus Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Critical Analysis

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) and Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Absci shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Absci and Anavex Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absci 1 3 2 0 2.17 Anavex Life Sciences 0 0 6 0 3.00

Absci presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 163.69%. Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus price target of $33.83, indicating a potential upside of 98.67%. Given Absci’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Absci is more favorable than Anavex Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Absci and Anavex Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absci -1,332.67% -263.71% -19.65% Anavex Life Sciences N/A -35.26% -32.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Absci and Anavex Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absci $4.78 million 190.99 -$14.35 million N/A N/A Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$37.91 million ($0.53) -32.13

Absci has higher revenue and earnings than Anavex Life Sciences.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences beats Absci on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome. The company was founded by Harvey Lalach and Athanasios Skarpelos on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

