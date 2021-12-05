Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Garrison Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Garrison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 3.3% of Garrison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $836,581,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 9.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares in the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,343,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,630,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,025,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE:ACN opened at $361.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $351.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.56. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $374.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.59.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.