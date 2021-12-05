AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AcuityAds (TSE:AT) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 92.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered AcuityAds to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.43.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at C$4.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.85. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of C$4.04 and a 12 month high of C$33.08. The firm has a market cap of C$252.25 million and a PE ratio of 18.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57.

In other AcuityAds news, Director Roger Dent purchased 10,000 shares of AcuityAds stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$98,800.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.