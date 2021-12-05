AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $18.96, but opened at $19.62. AdaptHealth shares last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 12,484 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Jason A. Clemens purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $25,701.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.42 per share, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AHCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist dropped their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.95, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.64.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 28.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 22.6% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. 50.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.