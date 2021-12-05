adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $139.38

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $139.38 and last traded at $141.72, with a volume of 106986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $145.18.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €300.00 ($340.91) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of adidas by 2.4% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the second quarter worth approximately $440,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of adidas by 10.8% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of adidas by 90.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

