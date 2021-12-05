Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,431 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $616.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $633.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $610.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $293.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.