Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $144.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $228,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 505,826 shares of company stock worth $67,899,321 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

