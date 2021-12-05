AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys New Stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

NYSEARCA:PEJ opened at $45.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average of $50.08. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

