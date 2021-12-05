AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AEP. Mizuho reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $82.34 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.58.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $520,653 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

