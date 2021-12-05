AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 510 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 255.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Repligen were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the second quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Repligen by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Repligen in the second quarter worth $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Repligen by 45.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,674 shares of company stock valued at $13,745,654 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $262.88 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.29 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.38.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

