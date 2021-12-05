AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 586.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Lindsay by 8.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Lindsay by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lindsay by 92.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,992,000 after buying an additional 31,968 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Lindsay by 9.9% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Lindsay by 94,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $149.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.31. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $114.88 and a 52-week high of $179.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $153.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.88 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

