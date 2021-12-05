AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 771 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,288 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in HP were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 273.2% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 25,552 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in HP by 1,275.2% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HP by 21.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 613,659 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after purchasing an additional 109,718 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in HP by 1.2% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in HP by 101.0% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,750 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,444 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $1,192,277.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,459 shares of company stock worth $7,858,198 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HPQ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

