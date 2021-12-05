AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the October 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days. Currently, 41.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AerSale by 106.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 575,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 296,721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AerSale by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 36,040 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale in the first quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AerSale by 94.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 81,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale in the second quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASLE. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

NASDAQ ASLE opened at $17.66 on Friday. AerSale has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that AerSale will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

