Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the October 31st total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Affimed in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Affimed by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Affimed by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Affimed by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Affimed by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Affimed by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.60. Affimed has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $11.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

