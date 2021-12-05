Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.63.

AFRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

In related news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $718,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $17,698,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,064 shares of company stock valued at $24,844,019 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2,191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after acquiring an additional 579,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,299,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,531,000 after acquiring an additional 174,540 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth $812,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $107.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion and a PE ratio of -34.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Affirm will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

