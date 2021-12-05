Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Upgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet upgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a d- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Agenus has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $749.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $252.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agenus will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $533,695.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Agenus by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Agenus by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Agenus by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

