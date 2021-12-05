AJ Bell’s (AJB) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AJB. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AJ Bell has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 397.50 ($5.19).

Get AJ Bell alerts:

LON:AJB opened at GBX 371 ($4.85) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 399.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 416.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54. AJ Bell has a 12-month low of GBX 255.20 ($3.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 487 ($6.36).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.46. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.54%.

In related news, insider Andrew James Bell purchased 263,051 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.94) per share, with a total value of £994,332.78 ($1,299,102.14).

About AJ Bell

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.