AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 37,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.39 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $87.67 and a one year high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.03.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

