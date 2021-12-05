AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 74.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $403,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $228,585.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ET. Citigroup raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

ET stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.89%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

