AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $932,000 in Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 125,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Separately, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOMA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Doma in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Alan Smith bought 14,400 shares of Doma stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Doma stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. Doma Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $162.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Doma Holdings Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Doma

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

