AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $284,000 Investment in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 51,230 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 11.9% during the third quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 20.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 79,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 19.7% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 34.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWN opened at $4.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. US Capital Advisors lowered Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Benchmark started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

