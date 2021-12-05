AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 17,116 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,116 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWO. TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.04.

Shares of TWO opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.74. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

