Alamos Gold Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

TSE:AGI opened at C$9.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.95. The company has a market cap of C$3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.83 and a 52 week high of C$12.63.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$249.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$282.06 million. On average, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

AGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.40.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.