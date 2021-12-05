Alaska Permanent Capital Management Sells 2,875 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.1% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $23,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITOT. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yale University boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yale University now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

ITOT opened at $102.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.22. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $83.60 and a 1 year high of $107.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.